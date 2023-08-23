 Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon Mission Is Landing Today; Netizens Express Their Excitement With Memes
X is trending with hilarious memes shared by netizens as they anticipate a safe landing of Chandrayaan-3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 | Memes shared on X

We are just hours away from a successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. India's lunar mission is expected to see a gentle landing around 6 pm on August 23. With nervousness and excitement to witness the historic moment later today, people have taken to social media by sharing memes. X is trending with hilarious memes shared by netizens as they anticipate a safe landing of Chandrayaan-3. Check tweets below

