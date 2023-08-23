Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon Mission Is Landing Today; Netizens Express Their Excitement With Memes

Chandrayaan-3 | Memes shared on X

We are just hours away from a successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. India's lunar mission is expected to see a gentle landing around 6 pm on August 23. With nervousness and excitement to witness the historic moment later today, people have taken to social media by sharing memes. X is trending with hilarious memes shared by netizens as they anticipate a safe landing of Chandrayaan-3. Check tweets below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)