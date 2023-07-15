Viral Video: Passenger On IndiGo Flight From Chennai To Dhaka Captures Chandrayaan-3 Travelling Through Clouds |

While most of us witnessed the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday on either phone screens or the television, some flyers were lucky to get a glimpse of the splendid sight right from their flight window.

Passengers on a Dhaka-bound flight saw the lander passing through skies and clouds on Friday. One of those on board also filmed it, and the footage has now surfaced online and gone viral. In the video, we can see the launched Chandrayaan-3 making its way to the moon by passing through the clouds, one after another.

Take a look at the video

More about the mission

Chandrayaan 3 follows the Chandrayaan 2 mission which did not achieve the desired soft landing on the surface of the moon in 2019, disappointing the scientists. It would orbit the earth about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

After a month-long journey, a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon is expected to take place on August 23 or 24.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)