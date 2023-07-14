Congratulations ISRO: India Celebrates Successful Launch Of Chandrayaan-3; Praises Pour On Twitter

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3, a follow-up to the second lunar mission which aims for a soft landing on the surface of the moon by late August this year. The launch took place at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan spaceport in Sriharikota. Many watched the historic moment on their phone and television screens, followed by the sharing of congratulatory wishes on India's achievement.

Voices echoed on Twitter and other social media platforms where bureaucrats, cine personalities, and other netizens praised ISRO and congratulated the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

“This is such a proud moment for every Indian...Congratulations to @ISRO in bringing the Moon closer to us,” tweeted Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Earth Sciences. “The Nation is Proud of its Scientists & Engineers who worked day and night to make #Chandrayaan3 a reality,” he added.

Calling it a historic day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the successful launch a massive milestone towards self-reliance in space. He tweeted, “This success is the perfect example of the excellence of our scientists and technicians. India is proud of them.” On the other hand, Rail Minister shared the video of Chandrayaan3’s launch and captioned it to read: “Soaring pride of India!”

Check tweets below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thrilled with the countdown and its following sight, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gave a salute to team ISRO on the launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota.

“See you on the moon, soon,” said Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while reacting to the launch. Meanwhile, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu congratulated the team and said in a tweet, “Onward to greater horizons! Thrilled to witness another momentous launch! Congratulations & all the best to the brilliant team at ISRO for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 today! Proud of you all!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)