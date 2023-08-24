 WATCH: Special Aarti At Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple To Mark Chandrayaan-3's Soft Landing On Moon
People celebrated the milestone of the lunar landing with a special aarti at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
article-image

As India landed on the moon, celebrations were witnessed across the country. While people clapped and danced expressing their joy towards the achievement, religious sites carried out special rituals to pay gratitude to the Lord. Earlier, prayers and offerings took place at temples, mosques, and other divine shrines to seek blessings for Chandrayaan-3's success. Later in the day, people celebrated the milestone of the lunar landing with a special aarti at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai News: Passengers At Andheri Railway Station Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon With...
article-image

