WATCH: Shreyas Iyer plays gully cricket in Mumbai, here's why viral video is relatable

In case your games of city streets often sees a pause-and-play session due to traffic, this video will leave you in splits. The Indian cricketer too had to face the challenges of playing gully cricket.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer plays gully cricket in Mumbai | YouTube/ Mashable India
If your non-working days are all about spending them on the streets of your city to enjoy the sports keeda in you, you would now how difficult and annoying it is to play a game on the busy and buzzing streets of Mumbai. Yes, the matches are rarely an undisturbed experience as the horns of passing by vehicles replace the echoes of cheer and enthusiasm from the place-turned stadium.

A recent video shared on YouTube showed a glimpse of Indian batter Shreyas Iyer playing gully cricket in Mumbai. Luck doesn't seem to be good at the pitch as he too sees a pause-and-play session due to traffic. The video, a sneak peek into an interview by Mashable India, shows the professional cricketer facing the struggles of a gully match.

Check out the viral video:

In the detailed interview video, we can see Iyer reveal some interesting insights about him and his career in cricket. He shares about how vada pav was his morning starter which is now the healthy protein shake. Iyer, who has come a long way from wining runs for the Indian Cricket team to being the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was seen being nostalgic about his childhood days as he recalled the moments of boarding BEST bus 83, 'A' section of the sport class in Don Bosco school, and more...

