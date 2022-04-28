Watch: 'Funcho' couple Dhruv & Shyam trick Tiger Shroff to say 'Chhoti bacchi ho kya' dialogue from Heropanti 2, video hits 7 Million views

If you are an ardent user of social media, you might have come across almost everyone - from brands to commoners - sharing their version of Tiger Shroff's famous dialogue 'Chhoti bacchi ho kya'.

Not a cine buff? To the unversed, the dialogue which has now become a relatable vibe comes from the 2014 movie 'Heropanti'. It was delivered by the lead Tiger Shroff during an action scene. Also, during a music launch event, Tiger was heard saying 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?'. Soon after the media stunt over the fan crazy words took place amidst Whistle Baja 2.0 launch, Twitter got trending with the #chotibachihokya memes.

In a video recently shared by digital content creators Dhruv & Shyam on their Instagram page @funcho, we can see the duo trying to pull out the buzzing dialogue from the actor's mouth. What's the verdict - success or a failure? No, no, not of the film but the attempt to get him say 'Chhoti bacchi ho kya'! Though it took them a few attempts to trick Tiger, they finally managed to make him utter the dialogue from Heropanti 2.

What's in the Instagram reel? The video opens with the two stating that they have come a far way to meet the celebrity only to soothe their ears with the trending dialogue. However, Tiger isn't impressed to quickly say it for them! The duo tricks him constantly in the now viral video to hear him say the set of words.

It seems like Tiger had made his mind to not spill it in front of the Instagram influencers. He tries his best to stay firm and undisturbed over several attempts. "We're here to talk of Heropanti 2, and the girl (choti bachi' has already grown up by now," the actor is heard saying in Hindi.

At first, the Funcho couple try fooling him that they often prefer saying 'bachi' instead of 'bro', later they ask him to translate the corresponding Marathi words to Hindi as to make him say the dialogue. However, failure hits them until they trigger anger in him.

No spoilers! Check the video to know what made him uncontrollably spill out the dialogue. Since shared on Instagram earlier this week, the video has won over 7 Million views.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 02:07 PM IST