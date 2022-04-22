Watch Video: Tiger Shroff says 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?' during Whistle Baja 2.0 song launch

"Choti Bachi Ho Kya?" - this dialogue which became immortal thanks to memes on social media, is originally from the 2014 movie 'Heropanti'. It was said by Tiger Shroff right after one action scene in which he attempts to save the heroine from goons.

Recently, a boy recreated this dialogue and it instantly went viral on Instagram. Thousands of people made reels on this iconic dialogue and hundreds of memes were shared on the internet.

This time at the launch of Whistle Baja 2.0 song from the movie 'Heropanti 2.0', Tiger was seen saying the same dialogue. Later, the video of Tiger saying 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?' at the song launch went viral on Twitter with the hashtag #chotibachihokya. Currently, the hashtag is trending in India at number 3.

Heropanti 2 is sequel of Tiger and Kriti Sanon’s 2014 debut film ‘Heropanti’. The first look of ‘Heropanti 2’ was unveiled in February 2020.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, ‘Heropanti 2’ has been directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on Eid. This is Tiger's first movie to release on Eid.

After watching the clip of the song launch, netizens flooded Twitter with the video. Some are praising Tiger while others have already started making memes.

Watch video:

#ChotiBachiHoKya

Tiger shroff is on fire wow

Great to see him pic.twitter.com/Y0Ugtt7NRB — Ignore negativity (@Prashanth1394) April 22, 2022

Here's how the netizens reacted:

#chotibachihokya #TigerShroff

My mom-

Pic 1: When I ask for the permission to go on trips.

Pic 2: When I refuse to take any responsibility. pic.twitter.com/Uv2lixjfZv — Riya Bansal (@sarvagun_sampan) April 22, 2022

That's how we do it 💯💯@iTIGERSHROFF , the only one who can do full justice to the #ChotiBachiHoKya dialogue! pic.twitter.com/AenmAd4UnT#ChotiBachiHoKya — Omniverse (@omniverse_bot) April 22, 2022

Some People Say Choti Bachi Ho Kya Is More Famous Then Tiger Himself.. Really?



Choti Bachi Ho Kya, Samjh Nahi Aata Yeh Dialogue Tiger Ne Hi Bola Hain Aur Tiger Ki Wajah Se Hi Famous Hua Hain ! #TigerShroff #ChotiBachiHoKya — 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫'𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 💫 (@Khushi_TS) April 22, 2022

Tiger Shroff is back .. happy to see #ChotiBachiHoKya pic.twitter.com/GveiEJyVNq — HARDEEP (@harryHardeep11) April 22, 2022

Moment h bhai moment hai ye meme kuch jada hit ho gya 😂

Audience have nailed it.#ChotiBachiHoKya pic.twitter.com/P2rNbyIfSU — ♖ Laziest Engineer ♖ (@SwagSeEngineer) April 22, 2022

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:49 PM IST