Watch Video: Tiger Shroff says 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?' during Whistle Baja 2.0 song launch

"Choti Bachi Ho Kya?" - this dialogue which became immortal thanks to memes on social media, is originally from the 2014 movie 'Heropanti'. It was said by Tiger Shroff right after one action scene in which he attempts to save the heroine from goons.
Recently, a boy recreated this dialogue and it instantly went viral on Instagram. Thousands of people made reels on this iconic dialogue and hundreds of memes were shared on the internet.
This time at the launch of Whistle Baja 2.0 song from the movie 'Heropanti 2.0', Tiger was seen saying the same dialogue. Later, the video of Tiger saying 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?' at the song launch went viral on Twitter with the hashtag #chotibachihokya. Currently, the hashtag is trending in India at number 3.
Heropanti 2 is sequel of Tiger and Kriti Sanon’s 2014 debut film ‘Heropanti’. The first look of ‘Heropanti 2’ was unveiled in February 2020.
Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, ‘Heropanti 2’ has been directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on Eid. This is Tiger's first movie to release on Eid.
After watching the clip of the song launch, netizens flooded Twitter with the video. Some are praising Tiger while others have already started making memes.
Watch video:
#ChotiBachiHoKya— Ignore negativity (@Prashanth1394) April 22, 2022
Tiger shroff is on fire wow
Great to see him pic.twitter.com/Y0Ugtt7NRB
Here's how the netizens reacted:
#ChotiBachiHoKya pic.twitter.com/8QUbnqFh6l— 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓾𝓵 𝓐𝓴𝓴𝓲___❤️ (@itsRahulAkki) April 22, 2022
#chotibachihokya #TigerShroff— Riya Bansal (@sarvagun_sampan) April 22, 2022
My mom-
Pic 1: When I ask for the permission to go on trips.
Pic 2: When I refuse to take any responsibility. pic.twitter.com/Uv2lixjfZv
That's how we do it 💯💯@iTIGERSHROFF , the only one who can do full justice to the #ChotiBachiHoKya dialogue! pic.twitter.com/AenmAd4UnT#ChotiBachiHoKya— Omniverse (@omniverse_bot) April 22, 2022
Some People Say Choti Bachi Ho Kya Is More Famous Then Tiger Himself.. Really?— 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫'𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 💫 (@Khushi_TS) April 22, 2022
Choti Bachi Ho Kya, Samjh Nahi Aata Yeh Dialogue Tiger Ne Hi Bola Hain Aur Tiger Ki Wajah Se Hi Famous Hua Hain ! #TigerShroff #ChotiBachiHoKya
Some girls' sandals have worn off in dying like this.😜#ChotiBachiHoKya #RashmikaMandanna#indiasfirstsupergirl #ChotiBachiHoKya#WhistleBaja #TigerShroff #TejRan pic.twitter.com/ndSjPQ232Z— ®️Rahul Attari 🇮🇳 (@AttariRahul) April 22, 2022
Tiger Shroff is back .. happy to see #ChotiBachiHoKya pic.twitter.com/GveiEJyVNq— HARDEEP (@harryHardeep11) April 22, 2022
Moment h bhai moment hai ye meme kuch jada hit ho gya 😂— ♖ Laziest Engineer ♖ (@SwagSeEngineer) April 22, 2022
Audience have nailed it.#ChotiBachiHoKya pic.twitter.com/P2rNbyIfSU
15 Refreshing memories of Heropanti! @iTIGERSHROFF and @kritisanon's #ChotiBachiHoKya 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/IZ2ae8IKUK— AA (@TheUpperCut_) April 22, 2022
DDLJ ft Tiger Shroff#chotibachihokya #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #Bollywood #dunki #Pathaan #ddlj pic.twitter.com/xv07hQXADb— Team Shah Rukh Khan Pune (@teamsrkpune) April 22, 2022
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)