Football vs Cricket: FIFA lovers and IND vs BAN ODI fans share memes to support their game

Vining in the FIFA fever or gluing the matches of cricket? Despite India not being a part of the football world tournament, sport lovers have not missed watching the games live streamed from Qatar. Now, that the cricket test between India and Bangladesh have begun, some are confused on what to prefer watching at the first place.

As FIFA World Cup 2022 and IND vs BAN ODI series have been scheduled during the same time frame, sports fans were made to choose between the two games. Unable to watch both simultaneously, they took to trigger a 'Football vs Cricket' debate on Twitter.

To bring equilibrium to the debate, a Twitter user wrote, "Football is as addictive as cricket," while another said, "Every sport should be given importance."

However, most still voiced out for their favourite sport out of the two and tweeted, "As a cricket fan when someone tells me football is better, I just agree with them because deep down I know it is true." Meanwhile, "Every aspect of football beats cricket," a football fan wrote while suggesting that there can't be any comparison between the games.

Check out reactions:

GOAT Cricketer watch football. — मंद बुद्धि (@IamRo94) December 11, 2022

Football fans: poor umpiring

Cricket fans: pic.twitter.com/rcM1MhwgFT — Ghosty (@ak_niaazi) December 13, 2022

Played by most nations, every top club have ultras (a big grp of die hard fans who choreograph a wide range of chants throughout the game), is more exciting and action packed.



Every aspect of football beats cricket 😂 there's no comparison to begin with in first place. — Salil Iyer (@iBotNumero) December 12, 2022

Indians and English to cricket and football respectively after Worldcup loss pic.twitter.com/dfEXlz83Bl — Ashish gupta (@chatora_baniya) December 11, 2022

Football wale ladke pic.twitter.com/K3HOsE5z9z — Abhinav prakash jha 🇮🇳 (@abhinavj617) December 11, 2022

Cricket Football

Umpire. Referee pic.twitter.com/qb2v6M9P3Q — Ali Qasim (future PM 🇵🇰) (@itz_optmusprime) December 6, 2022