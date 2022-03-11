Watch: Russian President Vladimir Putin sings 'Blueberry Hill', old video goes viral amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis

Old is gold! Social media keeps re-rolling the trendy videos, which once went viral. In a similar fashion, an old video of none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin has resurfaced online.

In the clip, viral again, we can see Putin performing over the classic rock song 'Blueberry Hill' along the karaoke track at a charity event in 2010. To the unversed, 'Blueberry Hill' is a well known American song which was first released in the 1940s, later popularized for the 1950s rock and roll version.

The President sung the 1958 beat at a celebrity invited charity dinner in Saint Petersburg in December 2010, with the star audience being Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Monica Bellucci among others.

According to reports, Putin, who was then serving as the Prime Minister addressed on stage, "Like an overwhelming majority of people, I can neither sing nor play but I very much like doing it," and then rendered the song.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:53 PM IST