WATCH: Rishi Sunak didn't turn 10 Downing Street into a wedding venue; here's the truth behind viral video

Social media forwards are claiming a video from Sunak's official residence to be from a wedding celebration, however, the visuals are from a Diwali party hosted by him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
Did you come across the video claiming that UK PM Rishi Sunak's turned 10 Downing Street into an Asian wedding venue? Wait, don't fall for fake news. The video circulating online falsely claims the celebration to be a wedding scene from Sunak's place. In fact, the visuals aren't from a wedding but show a Diwali party from the businessman-cum-politician's official residence.

Watch:

Several media outlets had earlier shared the visuals from Downing Street during the festive season.

Rishi Sunak is the first Asian and Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa. An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnus, Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys.

