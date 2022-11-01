Heard Kili Paul singing? After dance and lip sync videos, Tanzania-based internet sensation sings Punjabi song 'Waalian'; watch viral video

Heard Kili Paul singing? Watch viral video | Instagram

Kili Paul, who recently visited India, is back to his native. The Tanzanian artist who has a huge fan following on TikTok and Instagram is back with his performance videos. However, this time it isn't his usual dance or lip sync reels.

In one of his latest Instagram posts, we see Kili Paul singing a Punjabi song that was originally sung by Indian pop singer Harnoor. The song 'Waalian' which is popular among romantic genre lovers was tried by the internet sensation. Can't wait to tune into your favourite internet star's voice? Check out his vocals to one of the most popular Punjabi beat...

Watch:

He captioned the video to read, "Sing like nobody is listening to u... (sic)" To begin the video, he introduced the viewers to what's in. Kili began the video by saying, "Wanna be singing for you," in order the viewers aware that it isn't a dance or a lip sync video.

Since being shared on Instagram a day ago, the reel has the won hearts of netizens. Thousands of comments poured in towards the video as fans expressed how beautifully he sung. The clip has attracted over 750K views and around 90K likes on the social media platform.