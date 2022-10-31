Elon Musk may enable 'paid' Twitter verification soon; netizens react with hilarious 'Blue Tick' memes

The 'Blue Tick' on Twitter just got costlier than ever before after Elon Musk became the new boss. Users would soon have to pull out USD 20 from their monthly budget for Twitter verification status. Despite details on the revamp is awaited, netizens have begun reacting to the news update.
Musk recently tweeted, "Whole verification process is being revamped right now." Also, a report by The Verge suggested him planning to charge users USD 19.99 (over Rs 1600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription that brings extra features like 'edit and undo' tweets. Reportedly, under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.
Are Twitter users ready for it? Memes shared on the microblogging platform, soon after learning about the payment, suggested "galat kar rahe hai sir (Musk is doing the wrong thing)."
Check reactions:
