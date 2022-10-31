e-Paper Get App
HomeViralElon Musk may enable 'paid' Twitter verification soon; netizens react with hilarious 'Blue Tick' memes

Elon Musk may enable 'paid' Twitter verification soon; netizens react with hilarious 'Blue Tick' memes

Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
'Blue Tick' memes | Twitter
Follow us on

The 'Blue Tick' on Twitter just got costlier than ever before after Elon Musk became the new boss. Users would soon have to pull out USD 20 from their monthly budget for Twitter verification status. Despite details on the revamp is awaited, netizens have begun reacting to the news update.

Musk recently tweeted, "Whole verification process is being revamped right now." Also, a report by The Verge suggested him planning to charge users USD 19.99 (over Rs 1600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription that brings extra features like 'edit and undo' tweets. Reportedly, under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.

Are Twitter users ready for it? Memes shared on the microblogging platform, soon after learning about the payment, suggested "galat kar rahe hai sir (Musk is doing the wrong thing)."

Check reactions:

Read Also
Now your Twitter blue tick will cost you $20 per month, Elon Musk reportedly plans to start paid...
article-image
Read Also
Did Elon Musk fire Rahul Ligma? Media outlets fall for pranksters posing as fired Twitter employees
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk may enable 'paid' Twitter verification soon; netizens react with hilarious 'Blue Tick'...

Elon Musk may enable 'paid' Twitter verification soon; netizens react with hilarious 'Blue Tick'...

Morbi bridge collapse: 'Act of God' vs 'Act of Fraud', netizens revisit PM Modi's old speech...

Morbi bridge collapse: 'Act of God' vs 'Act of Fraud', netizens revisit PM Modi's old speech...

WATCH: Barack Obama heckled during voter rally In Detroit, woman calls him 'finer than a mug';...

WATCH: Barack Obama heckled during voter rally In Detroit, woman calls him 'finer than a mug';...

IND vs SA: 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy's yet another overdramatic video goes viral; watch

IND vs SA: 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy's yet another overdramatic video goes viral; watch

IND vs SA T20 World Cup: Indian fans take a dig at Pak team with funny memes despite loss to Proteas

IND vs SA T20 World Cup: Indian fans take a dig at Pak team with funny memes despite loss to Proteas