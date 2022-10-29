Did Elon Musk fire Rahul Ligma? Media outlets fall for pranksters posing as fired Twitter employees | FPJ

Twitter Takeover has created a buzz across the globe. Confirming of cracking the Twitter deal, Musk tweeted on Thursday, "The bird is freed." Reports later hinted that Musk "has started cleaning house at Twitter with the firings of the top executives". Tesla CEO turned "Chief Twit" reportedly fired Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others.

Soon after the layoffs and forced quit made the headlines, two pranksters took to fool people claiming that they were one of the employees fired by the firm. Reportedly identified as Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson were Twitter pranksters and memers who not only confused laymen but also noteworthy media houses when they posed as ex-Twitter engineers. Of the two, Rahul who allegedly is a fan of Michelle Obama was spotted posing with her authored book. It was noted that Bloomberg and CNBC were among the few media outlets who fell pray to the duo's mischief.

As soon as alert media professionals and Twitterati sensed the error, they took to the microblogging platform to report the case of fake information spread. Those who keep consuming and enjoying internet memes would have recognized "Ligma" and probably even his accompany for the hoax.

Bloomberg and CNBC ran headlines saying Twitter employees were being fired and walking out of the HQ with boxes. It was a prank, and one prankster even identified himself as Rahul “Ligma” 😂 https://t.co/QEs0aIN54L — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 28, 2022

Leftist liberal media run such fake stories everyday 😁😁😁😁😁😁pic.twitter.com/APVuAVk2kp — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) October 29, 2022

Don't know the Ligma meme? We'll hint you about it. It's an old social media vulgar message encrypted with a creepy hilarious touch. If you could closely focus on the pronunciation of the term, you would be able to guess the meme and what it says: Lig (Lick) ma (my), and it follows to complete a non-veg joke.

