Watch: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann performs garba with bhangra moves in Gujarat

Rajkot: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was seen enjoying Navratri festivities in Gujarat last night. He gave an impromptu performance on the stage to display his dancing skills. In a now-viral, the Chief Minister can be seen tuning into some bhangara moves during the garba night in Rajkot.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Mann are on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state due later this year. The two CMs, reportedly, stayed in Rajkot during the night after holding rallies at Gandhidham and Junagadh on Saturday.

