Watch: Private bus in Kerala gets chased by wild elephant, driver covers 8 km in reverse gear in viral video

A video showing insights from an elephant chasing a bus in Kerala has gone viral on social media. The incident is reported to have occurred on the forest roads on Valparai route

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
Kerala: A video of a bus being chased by a wild elephant has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Valparai route in Chalakudy on Tuesday. The driver of the bus took to reverse the vehicle for about eight kilometer to take control of the situation until the chase by the tusker halted. Reportedly, the bus was loaded with more than 40 passengers, and was a private bus travelling through the forest road.

Watch:

In the video, believed to have been shot by one of the passengers, shows the wild animal approaching the bus with waving its fierce tusk. Meanwhile, along the worried passengers screaming out of fear in the background, the video shows the bus being driven in a backward direction.

Seasoned driver, Ambujakshan, drove the bus in reverse gear from Ambalapara to Anakkayam till the tusker stopped chasing the vehicle. He was quoted in a PTI report as saying, "It was an unforgettable experience... Everyone was gripped with fear... there was no way other than taking the bus in reverse gear for over eight kilometers."

Residents told PTI that the elephant which caused some anxious moments was a frequently spot and resulted a concern for over two years. They brought to notice that the tusker was named 'Kabali', the title character of a Rajinikanth-starrer movie with the same name.

