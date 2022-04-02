Who did it better - Prabhas in 'Baahubali' or THIS man in real life? Viral video shows mahout climbing over elephant in style

A recent video, doing rounds on the internet, shows an elderly mahout climbing over an elephant in style. He doesn't use the animal's back to hop on, nor makes the elephant to sit on ground inorder to climb over. What the mahout does is much similar to the filmy scenes of Prabhas taking the 'truck way' to get on the animal, in the Tollywood hit 'Baahubali.'

Sharing the video, which soon went viral on social media, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra tweeted, "He did it like Prabhas..." Since posted, the clip has gathered over 2.7K likes and flooded with replies.

Watch video:

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 03:26 PM IST