e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Pathaan craze hits Indonesia, country's dance group recreates Jhoome Jo Pathaan song in viral video

WATCH: Pathaan craze hits Indonesia, country's dance group recreates Jhoome Jo Pathaan song in viral video

Can't get over the songs from the upcoming film Pathaan? Add this recreated video to your playlist to vibe a little more!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Pathaan craze hits Indonesia, country's dance group recreates Jhoome Jo Pathaan song in viral video | YT
Follow us on

SRK fans are all eagerly waiting to see their star's upcoming movie Pathaan on the big screen. Soon after the team released the songs from Pathaan on YouTube, the audience just fell in love with most beats and the visualisation as well, along with some dragging into controversies. However, the mood set by "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" song has hit Indonesia and a dance group from the country has gone viral for its recreation. WATCH:

Read Also
Besharam Rang: Plus-size fashion model recreates Deepika Padukone's dance moves, hot Instagram reel...
article-image

The video shows the efforts taken to recreate most of the scenes from the song to its best. Be it the iconic SRK pose or the hook steps, this dance crew from Indonesia has nailed each one from the original release. Since being shared on YouTube by a creator named Vina Fan and her team, the video has fetched 700K views and won several hearts on the internet.

"Woah, that's incredible. The costumes, the location, everything is up to the point literally you guys killed it," a user commented in reply to the viral video. "Hats off to you guys for killing it with your performance..feels so good to see that Bollywood is so loved across countries," expressed another.

Read Also
Besharam Rang: Deepika Padukone's viral Bollywood beat from SRK's Pathan has a Bhojpuri version;...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Pilot daughter touches dad's feet, hugs him before take-off while having him on her flight,...

Mumbai: Pilot daughter touches dad's feet, hugs him before take-off while having him on her flight,...

WATCH: Pathaan craze hits Indonesia, country's dance group recreates Jhoome Jo Pathaan song in viral...

WATCH: Pathaan craze hits Indonesia, country's dance group recreates Jhoome Jo Pathaan song in viral...

Bengaluru: Biker rides on Outer Ring Road with 2 cats on board, netizens divided over viral video;...

Bengaluru: Biker rides on Outer Ring Road with 2 cats on board, netizens divided over viral video;...

WATCH: Harnaaz Sandhu nearly falls, cries at Miss Universe event, video goes viral

WATCH: Harnaaz Sandhu nearly falls, cries at Miss Universe event, video goes viral

WATCH: Athlete runs TMM with Tiranga, video from Bandra-Worli Sea Link goes viral

WATCH: Athlete runs TMM with Tiranga, video from Bandra-Worli Sea Link goes viral