WATCH: Pathaan craze hits Indonesia, country's dance group recreates Jhoome Jo Pathaan song in viral video | YT

SRK fans are all eagerly waiting to see their star's upcoming movie Pathaan on the big screen. Soon after the team released the songs from Pathaan on YouTube, the audience just fell in love with most beats and the visualisation as well, along with some dragging into controversies. However, the mood set by "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" song has hit Indonesia and a dance group from the country has gone viral for its recreation. WATCH:

The video shows the efforts taken to recreate most of the scenes from the song to its best. Be it the iconic SRK pose or the hook steps, this dance crew from Indonesia has nailed each one from the original release. Since being shared on YouTube by a creator named Vina Fan and her team, the video has fetched 700K views and won several hearts on the internet.

"Woah, that's incredible. The costumes, the location, everything is up to the point literally you guys killed it," a user commented in reply to the viral video. "Hats off to you guys for killing it with your performance..feels so good to see that Bollywood is so loved across countries," expressed another.

