Watch: Old video showing woman talking on call while laying on track, being unaffected by a passing train, goes viral again

The video of the incident has earlier gone viral in April 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Viral video | Twitter
Social media keeps re-rolling viral videos, which once caught the eyes of netizens. In a video resurfacing on the internet, we can see the shocking visuals of a woman being engaged in a telephonic conversation despite being on the train tracks.

When she was found lying down on the track, still continuing to speak on the call, the video showed a train passing by her. Yes, she stays under the moving train while miraculously escaping a mishap. After the train goes off, she slowly stands up. However, she is still on call, which has stunned netizens on her priorities.

Watch

Apart from the thought that she may have stayed connected with someone on call due to fear, social media users wonder about her uncut call during the breath-taking incident.

However, the video isn't from recent days. The incident had gone viral earlier this year in April. Despite the video having re-circulated on the internet now, it doesn't fail shocking viewers.

