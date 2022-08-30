Watch: Biker's narrow escape from train accident at Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

Biker's narrow escape from train accident at Uttar Pradesh's Etawah | Twitter

Train crossing spots are at times overlooked by commuters, eventually leading to self risk and misfortunate. In a recent case from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, a biker who managed to run away from the tracks while escaping death from the closest chances.

The video showing the incident, where the man initially tries to halt his vehicle close on railway tracks (far ahead of assured limits), is doing rounds on social media. Later, he as soon as he spot a train on the same track, the man was forced to abandon his vehicle midway and run to rescue self by the skin of his teeth.

Reports claimed that the railway police filed a case against him in regard to the incident that took place on August 26.

Watch the video, right here:

Earlier in February this year, a man riding a two-wheeler managed a narrow escape after a failed attempt to cross the train tracks on his motorcycle. The incident took place at a level crossing gate near Achhalda railway station of Kanpur - Tundla section of North Central Railway.

