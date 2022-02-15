Watch video: Biker manages narrow escape as speeding Rajdhani Express shatters vehicle

A man riding a two-wheeler managed a narrow escape after a failed attempt to cross the train tracks on his motorcycle. The video of the incident has gone viral. Viral video belongs to a level crossing gate near Achhalda railway station of Kanpur - Tundla section of North Central Railway. It falls under Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the time stamp on the video, the incident occurred on February 12.

The footage of the incident, being widely circulated on social media shows the driver attempting to cross the train tracks on his motorcycle, while the moving train is barely metres away from him.

The man realises the gravity of the situation only when he is inches away from being blown to pieces. He then abandons his vehicle midway and manages to escape by the skin of his teeth.

Watch video:

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:32 PM IST