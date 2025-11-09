Uttar Pradesh: Authorities Begin Removing Loudspeakers From Religious Places Under Allahabad High Court Directive In Lucknow

Authorities Begin Removing Loudspeakers From Religious Places Under Allahabad High Court Directive In Lucknow | FP Photo

Lucknow: In a citywide drive ordered under the directives of the Allahabad High Court, authorities in Lucknow have begun removing loudspeakers from temples, mosques, and other religious places. The three-day campaign, initiated under UP government orders, aims to enforce prescribed decibel limits to reduce sound pollution in densely populated areas.

Joint Commissioner of Police Bablu Kumar said the operation is “strictly administrative” and based on legal compliance. “This is not about any particular religion; it’s about ensuring that all follow the law,” he stated.

Teams have been instructed to proceed with dialogue and mutual understanding at each religious site. On Sunday, heavy police deployment accompanied administrative teams in Old Lucknow, Thakurganj, Alambagh, and Bazaarkhala. Loudspeakers and amplifiers were quietly removed, with local community members particularly in mosques voluntarily cooperating to avoid confrontation. Officials maintained that the step was taken “for citizens’ peace and public health,” as per court guidelines on noise control.

However, several residents noted that while the drive appears balanced, enforcement in minority-dominated areas has often drawn closer scrutiny. Religious leaders from both Hindu and Muslim communities expressed hope that the law would be implemented uniformly, without bias or political motivation.

“If this is about peace, then fairness must be its foundation,” said a senior cleric in Lucknow. The campaign will continue for two more days, and notices have been issued to all religious institutions warning of strict legal action for future violations.

As the drive continues, it tests not only administrative resolve but also the government’s ability to uphold equality in sensitive matters of faith and community expression.

HC seeks clarification on liquor shop near Lohia hospital

In a separate development, the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench has sought an explanation from the Excise Commissioner over a liquor shop opened near Lohia Hospital, reportedly within 100 meters of its premises. The court questioned how the outlet was licensed despite Supreme Court restrictions on liquor sales close to hospitals and educational institutions. The case, filed by local residents, highlights growing concern over selective enforcement of public safety rules—raising questions about administrative priorities when it comes to public morality versus community sensitivity. The next hearing is scheduled for November 14.