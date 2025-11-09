Bihar Elections 2025: Campaign Ends For Second Phase Covering 122 Seats Across 20 Districts

Campaign Ends For Second Phase Covering 122 Seats Across 20 Districts |

Patna: The high-octane campaign for the second phase of Bihar assembly election ended on Sunday, as altogether 122 constituencies spread across 20 districts will go to the polls in this phase.

These constituencies border Nepal, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has already sealed the border with Nepal till November 11, the day of voting.

A total of 1302 candidates – including 1165 men, 136 women, and one from the third gender – are in the electoral field. There are over 3.7 crore eligible electors, as 6255 out of them are above the age of 100 years in this phase. Among the voters, 1.95 crore are men, 1.75 crore are women, and 943 are from the third gender. Voters in the age group of 18 to 40 years are 1.98 crore in number and constitute around 53.5 percent of the electorate.

While Makhdumpur (Jehanabad) is the smallest constituency with 2.48 lakh voters, Hisua (Nawada) is the largest with 3.68 lakh voters.

While normal polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm, it will end one hour earlier at Chainpur, Rajauli, Govindpur, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai, as well as on several booths located in different constituencies located in Aurangabad, Gaya, and Kaimur districts.

At least 11 ministers are contesting elections in the second phase While Bijendra Prasad Yadav is seeking re-election for the ninth consecutive term from the Supaul seat, BJP minister Prem Kumar is also seeking his ninth consecutive term from the Gaya Town constituency.

The other ministers include Renu Devi (Bettiah), Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Niraj Kumar Singh ‘Babloo’ (Chhatapur), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Jayant Raj (Amarpur), Sumit Kumar Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Zama Khan (Chainpur), Krishnandan Paswan (Harsiddhi), and Sheila Mandal (Phulparas).

The other important leaders who are contesting in the second phase include Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Bihar unit president, Akhtarul Iman from Amour Assembly constituency. Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi’s daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi is contesting from the Imamganj constituency, while her mother Jyoti Devi is seeking re-election from the Barachatti seat.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha founder, Rajya Sabha member, and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s wife Snehlata Kushwaha is trying her luck from the Sasaram seat. Muscleman Hulas Pandey is contesting from the Brahampur constituency in Buxar district.

While RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav topped the list by addressing 200 rallies across the state, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi held 16 rallies, Priyanka Gandhi addressed 13 rallies, while Mallikarjun Kharge conducted four. In the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 16 election rallies and also staged a roadshow. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted 71 election rallies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed 36 rallies and conducted a roadshow as well. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held 21 rallies, while BJP president JP Nadda addressed 15 rallies.