Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahni Accuses NDA Of Delaying Opposition Flights, Says Democracy Being Destroyed

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) National President Mukesh Sahni | X @ANI

Patna: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) National President Mukesh Sahni alleged on Sunday that the NDA government is deliberately delaying the flight of Opposition leaders to disrupt their election campaigns in Bihar.

Mukesh Sahni also reiterated the "vote theft" allegation, accusing the NDA government of "harassing" the opposition and "destroying democracy."

"This (vote theft) is already clear... During our Voter Adhikar Yatra, we toured the entire Bihar and said the same thing... Every work is being obstructed," VIP chief Sahni said.

"BJP and NDA are given flights at the earliest, whereas Mahagathbandhan members are systematically made to sit at the airport for over 2 hours so that our programmes get cancelled. Today, our 3-4 programmes got cancelled because of this. The opposition is being deliberately harassed... Democracy is being destroyed in this country... Now the public is the only support that can change the situation," he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the ruling NDA government in Bihar, alleging that they had failed to improve women's safety and tackle migration from the state for jobs.

Addressing a rally here, Priyanka Gandhi, MP, accused NDA leaders of making "false promises".

She said Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister for the last 20 years and alleged that women continue to deal with struggles and their lives have not improved.

Referring to the Rs 10,000 transferred to eligible women under Mukhyamantri Mahile Rozgar Yojana by the NDA government, she said the NDA government has remembered women on the eve of elections to seek their votes.

"They are trying to bribe you...take the money, but don't give them your vote," the Congress leader said.

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent of voters participating in the assembly polls.

The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

