WATCH: No, it's not TMKOC's Iyer! This man playing Bollywood songs on keyboard has gone viral from Delhi

Meet musician Isaac Newton, the man who has taken the internet by storm with his amazing keyboard skills. In the viral video, we can see him playing "Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam" from the iconic film DDLJ

Thursday, January 12, 2023
Delhi: A video showing a man mesmerizingly playing a presenting a musical cover of a popular Bollywood song has surfaced on Instagram from the national capital. The artiste identified as Isaac Newton was spotted at the Dilli Haat INA (Exhibition and trade centre in New Delhi) as he was filmed playing "Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam" from the iconic film DDLJ on his keyboard. Take a look at the video:

Netizens are in splits as they think Isaac Newton is a doppelganger of...

The internet was not only impressed with his talent but also commented the man to be a look-alike of some popular celebrities. Netizens were divided in their opinion as of whether he looks like the late comedian Raju Srivastav (also known as Gajodhar), Breaking Bad character Gus Fring, or the TMKOC role Iyer bhai.

He has a YouTube channel that goes by his name, and he brands himself as "Newton's One Man Orchestra." Check out some videos from Isaac Newton's YouTube channel:

