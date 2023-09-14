WATCH: News Anchor 'Laughs' While Reporting Bagmati River Floods, Uncut Video Goes Viral On Social Media

A news anchor of a Bihar & Jharkhand-based media outlet has received backlashes for laughing on live television while reporting on drastic floods in the Bagmati River which resulted in waterlogging at Darbhanga and other areas of Bihar. It is unclear what made her express humour during the news coverage of a serious issue in the state. Purportedly, she laughed at herself as she mispronounced terms while narrating details about the incident from an alleged teleprompter. WATCH VIDEO:

The uncut or unedited footage where the journalist was caught laughing during a report on floods surfaced online. She was slammed for the act. "Nepal se chode gaye paani ke chalte Darbhanga mein Bagmati... (laughs & coughs)." No sooner, the female journalist also apologises on the screen: "Maaf keejiyega."

However, in another clip of a complete news report, the incident was covered with responsibility. The media addressed the flooding issue and reported that a boat with about 30 children onboard capsized in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, resulting in 12 of them going missing.

