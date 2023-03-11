WATCH: Texas news anchor adds Snoop Dogg lyrics to live weather report; video goes viral to steal rapper's attention

How about tuning into the morning news report to know about the weather forecast for the day and suddenly hearing no monotonous tone or formal reporting but some rap lyrics?

That's exactly what happened when a Texas news anchor and weatherman was live on his show. He took to insert Snoop Dogg lyrics into the weather report. The video not only went viral but also stole the attention of the American rapper who later shared the video on his Instagram page and wrote, "Weather man on one..."

Watch the viral video right here

It was Adam Krueger on camera, Chief Meteorologist at CW39 Houston. The video was posted on TikTok after a challenge from one of his followers, the New York Post reported. "From the depths of the sea, to the back of the block... We're gonna be warm and humid, with highs in the 80s, guess what, it's like that, rat tat tat tat, " Krueger can be seen reporting in his quirky style.