Watch: Navika Kumar apologises for 'one mistake in past 16 years'; netizens unimpressed

Times Now journalist Navika Kumar drew the wrath of netizens after a footage of her using derogatory language for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Live television went viral. This even led to Kumar trending on Twitter as netizens demanded for an apology over her 'disrespectful' remarks.

Navika Kumar used the term "bloody" when referring about Rahul Gandhi on TIMES NOW on September 28 during a panel titled "Cong Comedy Of Errors." Kumar was referring to Gandhi's return from vacation to find the party's Punjab wing in disarray. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

However, now Navika Kumar and Times Now have issued an official "clarification' for the blunder. In the video, Kumar apologises for using an 'unparliamentary word'. She says that her "one mistake in the thousands of hours of anchoring in the past 16 years" was not intentional.

Watch the video here:

However, it seems that people are still unimpressed.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 04:20 PM IST