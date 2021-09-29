e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 04:20 PM IST

Watch: Navika Kumar apologises for 'one mistake in past 16 years'; netizens unimpressed

FPJ Web Desk
Navika Kumar | Twitter/ Times Now

Navika Kumar | Twitter/ Times Now

Advertisement

Times Now journalist Navika Kumar drew the wrath of netizens after a footage of her using derogatory language for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Live television went viral. This even led to Kumar trending on Twitter as netizens demanded for an apology over her 'disrespectful' remarks.

Navika Kumar used the term "bloody" when referring about Rahul Gandhi on TIMES NOW on September 28 during a panel titled "Cong Comedy Of Errors." Kumar was referring to Gandhi's return from vacation to find the party's Punjab wing in disarray. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

ALSO READ

#NavikaKumar trends over derogatory remark on Rahul Gandhi, journalist faces Twitter backlash even...

However, now Navika Kumar and Times Now have issued an official "clarification' for the blunder. In the video, Kumar apologises for using an 'unparliamentary word'. She says that her "one mistake in the thousands of hours of anchoring in the past 16 years" was not intentional.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

However, it seems that people are still unimpressed.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Don't forget your limits': Bhupesh Baghel warns those insulting Rahul Gandhi; netizens call it...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 04:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal