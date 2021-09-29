'Don't forget your limits': Bhupesh Baghel warns those insulting Rahul Gandhi; netizens call it 'open threat'

Times Now journalist Navika Kumar drew the wrath of netizens after a footage of her using derogatory language for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Live television went viral. This even led to Navika trending on Twitter as netizens demanded for an apology over her 'disrespectful' remarks. Chhatisgarh Bhupesh Baghel also joined in and warned those disrespecting Gandhi.

Navika Kumar used the term "bloody" when referring about Rahul Gandhi on TIMES NOW on September 28 during a panel titled "Cong Comedy Of Errors." Kumar was referring to Gandhi's return from vacation to find the party's Punjab wing in disarray. She apologised for using the phrase, but a video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Now, Baghel wrote on Twitter, "Listen carefully. Rahul Gandhi ji is the main leader of the opposition at present. Congress workers will not accept the use of abusive language against him. I respect media which is performing the duty of the fourth pillar of democracy. But one should not forget their limits."

The tweet soon went viral and BJP leaders accused Baghel of 'threatening' people. They accused him of using cheap language. Many others echoed similar sentiments.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:41 PM IST