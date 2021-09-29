Watch: Gurugram police under fire for allotting public place for namaz; local citizens storm Twitter

A video went viral on social media that showed people in Gurugram, Haryana, opposing the public offering of Namaz by Muslims in the area.

The undated, unverified video showed people protesting against the public namaz (salah in Arabic). A man can be heard arguing with the police saying, “Asking questions does not mean instigating riots.”

The man questions why Muslims won't pray in the mosque that's just 2 km away from the place. He criticises the police for not being able to take any action.

Another man says, “We pray Hanuman Chalisa at the temples but these people gather around here like this, misbehaving with our daughters and sisters, we are scared of them.”

Here's the video:

Responding to this on Twitter, the Gurugram police wrote, "The ‘Namaz’ spots at public places have been decided by both Hindu and Muslim communities after mutual understanding and this place is one among them.Maintaining communal harmony and peace is our utmost responsibility and we will ensure that."

However, this hasn't gone well with the public who are now storming Twitter asking that public namaz be banned in the area. Meanwhile there are others who are calling the fiasco 'Islamophobic'.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:31 PM IST