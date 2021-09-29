Watch Video: No personal rivalry with anyone, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after resigning as Punjab Congress chief

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as they party's Punjab chief on Tuesday evening, sparking debate and outrage. There has been quite the political upheaval over the last few months as former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh locked horns with Sidhu and party members found themselves picking sides. More recently, the poll-bound state underwent a change of guard with Charanjit Singh Channi being appointed as the new Chief Minister.

A day after his resignation Sidhu insisted that he had "no personal rivalry" with anyone. "17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion," he said.

"I will keep fighting the fight for truth till my last breath," he added, uploading the video statement on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday dubbed the entire political situation "unfortunate", warning that Pakistan might try to take advantage of the situation. "Punjab is going on with anger against the farm laws and in these circumstances the politics going on in the state can have serious security implications on the state's stability," he said.

He further said that during the militancy Punjab lost around 25,000 people mostly Congress workers and the apprehensions are that the deep state in Pakistan may try to use its machinery to destabilise things.

Former two-time Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, without naming Sidhu on Tuesday described him as an unstable man. "I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," the former Chief Minister had said just after the resignation was submitted.

"Capt Amarinder Singh is an extremely tall leader, he was a close friend of my late father. We've known each other over the decades, therefore, under those circumstances, I think Capt Amarinder Singh is in the best position to articulate for himself," Tewari added, insisting that "people who were charged with the remit of looking at the state did not have a clue about the big picture".

Sidhu announced his resignation on his Twitter handle in just an hour after Channi announced allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues. Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and senior leader K.C. Venugopal have been asked to help resolve the issue as the party does not want to open two fronts in the state which goes to the polls next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:35 PM IST