NavikaKumar trends over derogatory remark on Rahul Gandhi, journalist faces Twitter backlash even after apology

Times Now journalist Navika Kumar drew the wrath of netizens after a footage of her using derogatory language for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Live television went viral. This even led to Navika trending on Twitter as netizens demanded for an apology over her 'disrespectful' remarks.

Navika Kumar used the term "bloody" when referring about Rahul Gandhi on TIMES NOW on September 28 during a panel titled "Cong Comedy Of Errors." Kumar was referring to Gandhi's return from vacation to find the party's Punjab wing in disarray. Kumar quickly realised she had used an unsuitable expression when she stated, "And the day he returns ......". She apologised for using the phrase, but a video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Even though the journalist later took to social media platforms to issue an apology, netizens still remain unconvinced and say that this kind of behaviour is not expected from a journalist.

Have a look at a few reactions:

मैडम, आपने अपनी असली औकात और निम्न स्तर के चरित्र का प्रदर्शन जनता के सामने अपने ही चैनल पर लाइव आकर खुद ही कर दिया - बेनक़ाब हुईं हैं आप - वर्ना जनता आपको लेकर अब तक तो धोखे में ही थी. https://t.co/74WKM2NoIM — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) September 29, 2021

@navikakumar was singing Shammi Kapoor's " Lal chadi,maidan kahadi, khoob BLOODY kya khoob Bloody." People have no sense of humour tsk tsk.#Navikakumar #bloody #Bloody_navika https://t.co/FgGvyWE2T2 — Geeta Madhavan (@GeetaMadhavan) September 29, 2021

#PunjabCongress#Navikakumar Congress is dooming let it doom but Times Now must not bat for BJP.

Navika Kumar is batting on Times Now Nav Bharat as BJP leader. — Surendra Kumar Luthra (@skluthra4) September 28, 2021

कान खोलकर सुन लिया जाए।



राहुल गांधी जी इस समय विपक्ष के प्रमुख नेता हैं।



उनके बारे में अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता क़तई स्वीकार नहीं करेंगे।



लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तम्भ का दायित्व निभा रहे हर मीडिया का पूर्ण सम्मान है।



लेकिन मर्यादा नहीं भूलना चाहिए। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) September 28, 2021

How dare #KachraNavika use derogatory language against @RahulGandhi.



It's a warning to @TimesNow and @navikakumar .. they must publicly apologise or face consequences in a Gandhian way!@vineetjaintimes is this your news channel or what? APOLOGISE! pic.twitter.com/DvlZrR9UlT — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) September 28, 2021

Not a boat but Wrecked ship

Cordinate your brain and lip#KachraNavika 🛥 pic.twitter.com/YbMY2xhGYS — Manoj Mehta (@ManojMehtamm) September 28, 2021

Oh hello you #KachraNavika how dare you use such derogatory language against @RahulGandhi ji ,simply APOLOGISE @navikakumar

A Big Shame on you….. this is your so called standard…. 👎 pic.twitter.com/GNeoodyiSZ — Nattasha Sharrma नत्ताशा शर्मा🇮🇳 (@Nattashasharrma) September 28, 2021

Hey @vineetjaintimes

Your Editor @navikakumar is unfit to be allowed on Live TV. She has lost her mind. Abusing Sh @RahulGandhi on TV to satisfy her political bias and please her BJP bosses is UNPARDONABLE, UNACCEPTABLE AND SHAMEFUL#KachraNavikapic.twitter.com/3TSHnH2Ujs — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) September 28, 2021

Navika Kumar has received backlash even before, for her reporting on social media. She was mocked just last month for inquiring about the relationship status of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:14 PM IST