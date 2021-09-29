e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:14 PM IST

#NavikaKumar trends over derogatory remark on Rahul Gandhi, journalist faces Twitter backlash even after apology

Navika Kumar used the term "bloody" while referring to Rahul Gandhi on TIMES NOW on September 28 during a panel titled "Cong Comedy Of Errors."
FPJ Web Desk
Times Now journalist Navika Kumar drew the wrath of netizens after a footage of her using derogatory language for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Live television went viral. This even led to Navika trending on Twitter as netizens demanded for an apology over her 'disrespectful' remarks.

Navika Kumar used the term "bloody" when referring about Rahul Gandhi on TIMES NOW on September 28 during a panel titled "Cong Comedy Of Errors." Kumar was referring to Gandhi's return from vacation to find the party's Punjab wing in disarray. Kumar quickly realised she had used an unsuitable expression when she stated, "And the day he returns ......". She apologised for using the phrase, but a video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Even though the journalist later took to social media platforms to issue an apology, netizens still remain unconvinced and say that this kind of behaviour is not expected from a journalist.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Navika Kumar has received backlash even before, for her reporting on social media. She was mocked just last month for inquiring about the relationship status of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:14 PM IST
