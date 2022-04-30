Watch: Months after 'Monkey vs Dog' revenge in Maharashtra, a video of loving greet between the two goes viral

Two monkeys, reportedly involved in the killing of over 250 dogs, had made the headlines during the last month of 2021. The killings were believed to be an act of revenge after a few dogs killed an infant monkey in Maharashtra. Followed by this bizarre incident between monkeys and dogs, social media had stormed with memes over the 'gangwar'.

However, the opposite of the then case is the recent video of a monkey cutely befriending a German Shepherd. In a clip share by @adorable.monkey, we can see a monkey jumping over the boundaries of roof tops to meet a doggo located on a home's terrace. Both happily meet and greet, the monkey cuddles the canine's face in a gentle act of love and affection. The doggo is at the receiving end, and calmly accepts the kind gesture. The two also pose similar to a hug in the now viral video.

Since shared on Instagram a few days ago, the video has won over 444K views, thousands of likes and multiple comments. Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:56 PM IST