WATCH: Model Walks Ramp In Chennai Wearing 'Live Fish' Costume; Video Goes Viral Days After Paris Fashion Week's 'Live Butterfly' Dress | Instagram

Days after a model wearing a costume featuring live butterflies walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week, another incident of a similar kind surfaced. The recent case came to light from Chennai, India where a woman was seen flaunting her mermaid-styled dress with live fish. The attire was fit with a small pot-like structure that carried the fish inside it.

WATCH VIDEOS

'Live Fish' Costume receives backlash

The idea of using living creatures for a show and considering them mere props was condemned by netizens who raised their voices against the instance of animal abuse and cruelty. "This is absolutely disgusting! Stop using animals for fashion," said an Instagram user while reacting to the video. "What's wrong with you people; stop bothering other living beings," commented another.

Read comments below

Read Also Uorfi Javed Secretly Engaged? Photos With Mystery Man Go Viral

Uorfi Javed reacts

As the video of the pregnant mermaid costume went viral on social media, Uorfi Javed reacted to it. The Big Boss-famed actress who is known for her bizarre fashion sense expressed that she loved the dress and its styling. "Love it," she said in a comment that stole the attention of netizens. Her view gave in contrast to those calling it "disgusting" and acceptable due to the usage of live fish.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)