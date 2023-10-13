WATCH: Man Selling Popular Childhood Candies In Kolkata Goes Viral, Gives Nostalgia To 90s Kids

Do you remember your childhood when you would walk out from school and pick some yummy candies from the street vendor? Those stalls would have some Hajmola sachets, aam chaska packets, Popeye cigarette candies, and more. All those missing those candies after growing up are feeling nostalgic after seeing a video that has rolled out on social media. WATCH VIDEO

A video of a man selling the childhood candies in Kolkata has gone viral. It was posted by a blogger on Instagram named Megha Dasgupta. The seller was identified as Mohmin who reportedly ran the stall for the past 22 years.

It was noted that he sold magic pops, aam papad, Fatafat, imli candies, and churan, among other delicacies. The video claimed that the prices were still subject to the previous days. "At exact old prices," read the text.

Video goes viral; netizens react

As the clip surfaced online, 90s kids took to the comments section to reply to it recollecting memories from the good old days. "I know him. We were his regular customer... those Golden days," said an Instagram user while commenting on the video. Another said, "Took me back to my childhood days. A flashback for real."

The video has attracted hundreds and thousands of likes since being shared earlier this week. Within three days of being posted, the reel gathered more than a million views on the content-sharing site.

