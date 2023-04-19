WATCH: Cow inaugurates Lucknow restaurant to promote 'organic' food; video goes viral | ANI

A video of a cow being the first to enter and eat at India's first organic restaurant has surfaced online. Organic Oasis, an eatery in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow decided to inaugurate the premises and promote their organic food by inviting a cow to do the honours. WATCH VIDEO

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A restaurant in Lucknow, 'Organic Oasis' that offers food made out of organic farming produce, was inaugurated by a cow. pic.twitter.com/YWcfKqJQcX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2023

In the video that has wooed netizens, we can see a cow entering the new eatery and being offered some food. News reports stated the reason behind this to be agriculture and the economy being greatly dependent on cows.

The restaurant opened in Sushant Golf City at Millennium next to Lulu Mall and claims to offer food made out of organic farming produce. According to reports, it is the first organic restaurant in Lucknow

Former Deputy SP and restaurant manager Shailendra Singh in a conversation with ANI said, "I think this will be the first such restaurant in India that will have its own production, control, and processing. After having the food, they will be able to feel the difference and demand for it."

"People now feel that a healthy body should be their first priority. Unfortunately, you get food of produce on which chemical fertilizers and pesticides are used," Singh added.