Watch video: Jodhpur's 'pet' cow goes viral on social media, gets over 50 Million views

You may have seen people keeping dogs and cats as their pets, but this one is a bit rare. How about bringing home a cow as one's pet; a Jodhpur based family did just that!

The family loves cows so much that they brought them home, and made it a part of their happy family. In a recent video, we see the door of a house opening and what we spot is a calf enjoying its relax time on bed. Much like dogs and cats playing around one's home, the calf is named 'Prithu' too does the same.

According to the Instagram page @cowsblike, Sanju Kanwar and her folks in Jodhpur have three bovines as pets - Gopi, Ganga and Prithu. Several pictures and videos of the pet cows are uploaded on social media by them, taking netizens to get wooed.

Approaching the New year 2022, the family has posted a reel with throwback images of how the calf grew up, in twelve months of 2021, to an adorable cow. "12 Months Of Prithu," the video was captioned.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 06:34 PM IST