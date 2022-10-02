Watch: Man enjoys pizza in front of gym-goers; here's what happened next

Religiously following a diet plan and a healthy fitness routine isn't easy. It takes a lot of determination and a little sacrifice. Are you someone who tries hard to adhere to a diet plan and later pulls-off from the idea over tempting food? If so, we have you covered. This viral video will surely give you relatable vibes.

In a video, originated on TikTok and now being shared on Twitter, we can see a man relishing high-calorie junk food in front of gym-goers. He flaunts his meal and teases the health enthusiasts who are in all efforts to burn their carbs.

Watch:

What next? Another video, shared as a reply to the now-viral video, closely reveals what probably happened after the prank-like provoking attempt. A man who was working out in the gym was seen running to bite into a pizza.

Is it the same incident or a different case? Though unclear on that, it seems to be the most likely thing to have occurred unless the gym-goers were too determined about their fitness and diet.

Watch the hilarious video right here: