Viral Video: Karnataka man tries to kiss cobra after saving it, ends up getting bit

A video from Karnataka is going viral in which an animal rescuer tries to kiss a cobra. Instead, he gets bit by it

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 07:07 PM IST
Representative image | Twitter
A recent video of a man who tried to kiss a cobra after rescuing it is going viral. The video is from Karnataka's Shivamogga district. An act of affection turned into a horrible incident when a man tried to kiss the cobra. Instead, the cobra hurled a turn and bit the man on the lip.

In the video, it can be seen how the man who is a reptile rescuer tried to kiss the snake, but instead the snake bit him and slipped away from his hand. While, other people standing nearby can be seen trying to get a hold of the snake. Despite getting bit the man survived.

