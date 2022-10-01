Viral Video: Karnataka man tries to kiss cobra after saving it, ends up getting bit

Representative image | Twitter

A recent video of a man who tried to kiss a cobra after rescuing it is going viral. The video is from Karnataka's Shivamogga district. An act of affection turned into a horrible incident when a man tried to kiss the cobra. Instead, the cobra hurled a turn and bit the man on the lip.

Watch the video:

A reptile expert who went to kiss a cobra and got bitten on the lip..

He tried to kiss the snake after rescuing it.

In the video, it can be seen how the man who is a reptile rescuer tried to kiss the snake, but instead the snake bit him and slipped away from his hand. While, other people standing nearby can be seen trying to get a hold of the snake. Despite getting bit the man survived.