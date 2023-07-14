Watch: Youth Gets Beaten Up For Trying To Take Selfie Close To Helicopter Taking Off At Kedarnath Helipad | Twitter

A horrific accident due to selfie craze was averted at Kedarnath, Uttarakhand earlier this week. A man was busy taking selfies at the site from where the helicopter had to take off. Alert staff at the helipad spotted him and made him exit the spot, averting any mishap and ensuring a smooth flight. The entire incident was recorded on camera and has now surfaced on social media. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video goes viral

The video which has gone viral on Twitter shows the helicopter landing again soon after take-off to avoid crashing into the man standing closer to the runway.

In the video, the staff of the helicopter services were seen running toward the man and kicking him out of the flying route. Despite the man saw that the transport was taking off, he didn't stop using his phone camera to flee but continued to shoot the scene. This angered the staff who took charge by beating the youth for interrupting the services and causing inconvenience along with compromising his own safety at the premises.

Kedarnath Yatra

Unlike other temples of Bholenath which are open on all days, the Kedarnath Dham situated at a high altitude in Uttarakhand opens its doors to devotees only for six months of the year. Following the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, the Kedarnath Yatra begins to seek pilgrims for the darshan of Lord Shiva who resides there as Kedar Baba.

This year, the holy shrine is open from April 25 to November 14, subject to weather conditions that disrupt the Yatra via roadway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)