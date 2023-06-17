'Hey guys, Dekho Kedarnath mandir...': Young boy vlogging from Uttarakhand's divine destination goes viral (WATCH) |

A young boy identified as Rudransh has gone viral on the internet for his amazing vlog all the way from Kedarnath Dham. It was learned that Rudransh along with his family was on a pilgrimage to the shrine in Uttarakhand and he went vlogging from there. Of the many videos he shared online, one in which he goes shopping has reached thousands of netizens and won their hearts.

Viral video focusses on shopping at Kedarnath

In the viral video, Rudransh begins speaking to the camera by saying extending greetings to viewers, followed by a glimpse of what to shop there. In the video, the little one says, "Hey guys, Kedarnath mein bahut achi achi cheeje mil rahi hai (There are many good products being sold at Kedarnath)." He stops by a local vendor to display the items on the screen and name them for people watching him.

What's in the video?

From sandalwood to a wooden pen stand-like art piece of the Kedarnath temple, the young vlogger highlights some things that one can purchase from the religious site during their visit.

Something you can't miss in the vlog is that, at once, he also tries to negotiate the price of one of the items which adorably gets rejected. Holding the miniature art of Kedarnath temple in his hand, he says, "Dekho Kedarnath mandir. Kitna acha lag raha hai. Ye 300 ka hai. (See Kedarnath temple. It looks so beautiful. This costs Rs 300)" And, in no time, he is seen talking to the shopkeeper as he says, "100 rupaye kardo. (Could you sell it for Rs 100 instead)"

Video crosses 3M views

It would be worth mentioning that the footage shared online earlier this month gathered more than 3.6 million views. It was liked by hundreds and thousands of people on Instagram.