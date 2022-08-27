e-Paper Get App

Watch: Kitty party visuals leaked! Desi women crazily dance to 'Kala Chashma'

The video is undoubtedly viral on social media with having gathered thousands of views.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Viral video | Instagram

Kitty parties are spaces were ladies love to express their heart out and be the crazy version of self. In a viral video, we could see desi women energetically enjoying the beats of popular beat 'Kala Chashma.'

If isn't sure whether the footage from a private party was leaked or openly uploaded by the members seen in it, it has gone viral on social media. The clip showed a woman dressed in gorgeous green saree flaunting her twerking skills while others crazily cheered the vibe around.

On-screen caption of the video read, "Aunties on fire." Since shared on Instagram some days ago, the clip has attracted over thousands of views and likes.

Kala Chashma is a Bollywood song from Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif movie Baar Baar Dekho. Recently, the song has gained buzz again since Hollywood singer Demi Lovato and the host of 'The Late Night Show' Jimmy Fallon grooved to the party beat.

Watch video:

Read Also
Watch: Masaka Kids Africana enjoy 'Kala Chashma' from Sid-Katrina's 'Baar Baar Dekho'
article-image
Read Also
Watch: Ahead of NSUI elections, aspiring leaders of Rajasthan University touch feet of batchmates...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Kitty party visuals leaked! Desi women crazily dance to 'Kala Chashma'

RECENT STORIES

Sonali Phogat 'murder' case: Two accused remanded to 10-day police custody

Sonali Phogat 'murder' case: Two accused remanded to 10-day police custody

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Delhi: AAP protests outside BJP headquarters over CBI raids

Delhi: AAP protests outside BJP headquarters over CBI raids

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, buys priciest home in Dubai

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, buys priciest home in Dubai

Mundhra drug haul case: NIA arrests Delhi businessman Kabir Talwar, searches 20 locations

Mundhra drug haul case: NIA arrests Delhi businessman Kabir Talwar, searches 20 locations