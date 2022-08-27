Watch: Kitty party visuals leaked! Desi women crazily dance to 'Kala Chashma'

Viral video | Instagram

Kitty parties are spaces were ladies love to express their heart out and be the crazy version of self. In a viral video, we could see desi women energetically enjoying the beats of popular beat 'Kala Chashma.'

If isn't sure whether the footage from a private party was leaked or openly uploaded by the members seen in it, it has gone viral on social media. The clip showed a woman dressed in gorgeous green saree flaunting her twerking skills while others crazily cheered the vibe around.

On-screen caption of the video read, "Aunties on fire." Since shared on Instagram some days ago, the clip has attracted over thousands of views and likes.

Kala Chashma is a Bollywood song from Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif movie Baar Baar Dekho. Recently, the song has gained buzz again since Hollywood singer Demi Lovato and the host of 'The Late Night Show' Jimmy Fallon grooved to the party beat.

Watch video: