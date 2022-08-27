Watch: Ahead of NSUI elections, aspiring leaders of Rajasthan University touch feet of batchmates while asking for votes

Viral Video - Rajasthan University | Twitter

Contesting for Union elections at one's educational institute is something that students eagerly look for. Since the date of elections are planned and proposed, aspirants gear up their ways to please public to vote for them.

Ahead of National Students Union of India NSUI elections in Rajasthan University, candidates vouching for leadership positions were seen touching feet of batchmates while asking for votes. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

According to reports, the voting process took place on Friday morning and the results of it are likely to be out in a day's time.

In an earlier video, the students were seen campaigning in crowds without proper permission to conduct assembly, thus, following lathi-charge by police.

#WATCH | Police lathi-charge students who gathered without permission for a student election rally in Rajasthan University, Jaipur. Injuries reported on both sides. pic.twitter.com/V1MhBcF2A7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 22, 2022