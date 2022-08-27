e-Paper Get App

Watch: Ahead of NSUI elections, aspiring leaders of Rajasthan University touch feet of batchmates while asking for votes

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Viral Video - Rajasthan University | Twitter

Contesting for Union elections at one's educational institute is something that students eagerly look for. Since the date of elections are planned and proposed, aspirants gear up their ways to please public to vote for them.

Ahead of National Students Union of India NSUI elections in Rajasthan University, candidates vouching for leadership positions were seen touching feet of batchmates while asking for votes. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

According to reports, the voting process took place on Friday morning and the results of it are likely to be out in a day's time.

In an earlier video, the students were seen campaigning in crowds without proper permission to conduct assembly, thus, following lathi-charge by police.

Read Also
'Shinchan vs Doraemon': Bizarre fight takes over Twitter as netizens vote using polls and memes
article-image
Read Also
IndiGo pilot makes announcement in Punjabi mixed English; goes viral for impressing Bangalore to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Ahead of NSUI elections, aspiring leaders of Rajasthan University touch feet of batchmates while asking for votes

RECENT STORIES

Porn racket: Model Gehna Vashisht seeks clean chit

Porn racket: Model Gehna Vashisht seeks clean chit

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Chennai: Dubai-bound Indigo flight receives hoax bomb threat call; probe underway

Chennai: Dubai-bound Indigo flight receives hoax bomb threat call; probe underway

Mumbai: Tech installed to make water vapour drinkable at 6 railway stations

Mumbai: Tech installed to make water vapour drinkable at 6 railway stations

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India