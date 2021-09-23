e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court to set up committee to probe Pegasus scandal
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:36 PM IST

'Shinchan vs Doraemon': Bizarre fight takes over Twitter as netizens vote using polls and memes

The Twitterverse has turned into a battleground where netizens are fighting for their favourite cartoon, and this time it's none other than 'Shinchan' and 'Doraemon'.
FPJ Web Desk
via YouTube

via YouTube

Advertisement

Who knew there would be days when people fight about cartoons too. Well the it is true, and it is happening right now on Twitter. It all began since netizens started sharing posts about how the ending of the cartoon 'Shinchan' was sad.

What started all about Shinchan, turned out to be a competition between Doraemon and Shinchan. Both the cartoons' fans shared points and reasons to back their favourite cartoons up.

However, there seems to be a majority that is on Shinchan's side, for which some users have said that since Shinchan is a human being and Doremon is a robot, the winner should be pretty clear. But Doraemon fans aren't letting go that easy.

Have a look at what users online think about the cartoons as you make up your mind about which team to be on; Shinchan or Doraemon?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Many fans believe that the manga character is based on a real-life youngster who is the subject of Shin Chan's terrible real-life narrative. Shinnosuke Nohara appears to be the young boy that inspired the character of a 5-year-old Shin Chan.

Fujiko F. Fujio's Doraemon is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by her. The manga was first printed in December 1969, and Shogakukan issued 45 tankbon volumes with 1,345 individual chapters from 1970 to 1996.

ALSO READ

As Murakami library unveils in Tokyo, revisit 5 'fan favourite' books of the Japanese novelist
Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal