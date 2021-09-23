'Shinchan vs Doraemon': Bizarre fight takes over Twitter as netizens vote using polls and memes

Who knew there would be days when people fight about cartoons too. Well the it is true, and it is happening right now on Twitter. It all began since netizens started sharing posts about how the ending of the cartoon 'Shinchan' was sad.

What started all about Shinchan, turned out to be a competition between Doraemon and Shinchan. Both the cartoons' fans shared points and reasons to back their favourite cartoons up.

However, there seems to be a majority that is on Shinchan's side, for which some users have said that since Shinchan is a human being and Doremon is a robot, the winner should be pretty clear. But Doraemon fans aren't letting go that easy.

Have a look at what users online think about the cartoons as you make up your mind about which team to be on; Shinchan or Doraemon?

UPDATE : SHINCHAN IS LEADING ON IG. 😝 pic.twitter.com/pEyRJ4qoiH — ACE 🐧💌👅 (@moonlightlike_) September 23, 2021

Shinchan is better than doraemon 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Vini 🗿 (@vinioutsold) September 23, 2021

Doraemon- inorganic

Shinchan- organic

I said what I said 🥰 https://t.co/Hfy20lc7hk — ً (@bangtanophilicc) September 23, 2021

Not that cat getting more votes anyways

SHINCHAN THE BEST 😮‍💨 https://t.co/boDQfZaJwe — — stéphjooning⁷ ♡🐰 🐨 🪄 (@jiminswifiuwu) September 23, 2021

He said what he said.

Doraemon supremacy over shinchan is what I believe. pic.twitter.com/CqQxx0hLxN — Nir⁷🪐 (@naivechaos_) September 21, 2021

Shinchan is god 🤡 pic.twitter.com/72WKuBSpHu — Vilas Gupta (@VilasGupta1006) September 21, 2021

GO VOTE FOR SHINCHAN MY LOVELY OOMFS😘💕🔪🔪🔪 https://t.co/GnJsW7CD8A — Nikita 🌸🌼 (@widourhandstied) September 23, 2021

doraemon stans are sending this to doraemon payola gc coz they can't win it organically unlike us the shinchan stans huh https://t.co/Fl8DdC7Rc0 — kang (@leetaetay) September 23, 2021

Vote for Shinchan...why are we losing??😭😭 https://t.co/zNmWL62j97 — AayKayy⁷ | COLDTAN 👽🪐🐙 (@Dyna_hit) September 23, 2021

Many fans believe that the manga character is based on a real-life youngster who is the subject of Shin Chan's terrible real-life narrative. Shinnosuke Nohara appears to be the young boy that inspired the character of a 5-year-old Shin Chan.

Fujiko F. Fujio's Doraemon is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by her. The manga was first printed in December 1969, and Shogakukan issued 45 tankbon volumes with 1,345 individual chapters from 1970 to 1996.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:37 PM IST