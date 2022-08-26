Watch: Masaka Kids Africana enjoy 'Kala Chashma' from Sid-Katrina's 'Baar Baar Dekho'

Masaka kids enjoy 'Kala Chashma' | Viral video - Twitter

Social media is a platform where people are seen expressing their heart to the world. Videos of people dancing to beats, recreating film scenes or hymning a beautiful melody keep surfacing on the internet.

You might be aware of Kili Paul and sister Neema who have rocked the globe for their lip-syncing skills. Also, Khaby Lame who is a Senegalese based TikTok sensation. Masaka Kids Africana, belonging to the African region like as Kili and Khaby, are popular among children and others for their energetic dance moves and impressive music videos.

Seeing the buzz around Bollywood party beat 'Kala Chashma,' the kid gang tried to enjoy the moves of Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif song from the movie "Baar Baar Dekho." The video, shared a few hours ago, won over a million views on Twitter. It was tweeted by a netizen with the caption, "This is Wow..."

Earlier this month, Hollywood singer Demi Lovato and the host of 'The Late Night Show' Jimmy Fallon were spotted dancing to the party beat. Even, Indian cricket team were grooving to the Neha Kakkar collection while celebrating win against Zimbabwe at the third ODI.

Watch viral video:

This is Wow! Indian soft power. pic.twitter.com/DsGQWTsnF5 — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) August 25, 2022