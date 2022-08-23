Watch: Indian cricket team enjoys 'Kala Chashma' from Sid-Katrina's 'Baar Baar Dekho' while celebrating win against Zimbabwe

Was your last evening all about watching cricket on the TV screen? Indeed, an awesome game by the KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team as the country defeated Zimbabwe by 13 runs at the third ODI, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

After the victory, it marked the time for celebration. Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to hint on the enjoyment and happy mood after the win. In the social media reel, the Indian cricket team members were seen dancing to the hit song 'Kala Chashma' from the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Watch video:

It's been six years since the beat released and the became a party-favourite song. A few days ago, Excel Entertainment, the makers of 'Baar Baar Dekho' took to social media and shared the video of Hollywood singer Demi Lovato and the host of 'The Late Night Show' Jimmy Fallon dancing to 'Kala Chashma'.

'Baar Baar Dekho' is a 2016 release and the film has amassed love and adoration from the audience for its spectacular playlist which includes songs like ‘Kho Gye Hum Kahan’, ‘Sau Aasman’, ‘Dariya’, and ‘Kala Chashma’ among others. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment is gearing up for the most awaited film 'Jee Le Zaraa'.