e-Paper Get App

Watch: Indian cricket team enjoys 'Kala Chashma' from Sid-Katrina's 'Baar Baar Dekho' while celebrating win against Zimbabwe

The dance moment comes after the country defeated Zimbabwe by 13 runs at the third ODI.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
article-image

Was your last evening all about watching cricket on the TV screen? Indeed, an awesome game by the KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team as the country defeated Zimbabwe by 13 runs at the third ODI, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

After the victory, it marked the time for celebration. Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to hint on the enjoyment and happy mood after the win. In the social media reel, the Indian cricket team members were seen dancing to the hit song 'Kala Chashma' from the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Watch video:

It's been six years since the beat released and the became a party-favourite song. A few days ago, Excel Entertainment, the makers of 'Baar Baar Dekho' took to social media and shared the video of Hollywood singer Demi Lovato and the host of 'The Late Night Show' Jimmy Fallon dancing to 'Kala Chashma'.

'Baar Baar Dekho' is a 2016 release and the film has amassed love and adoration from the audience for its spectacular playlist which includes songs like ‘Kho Gye Hum Kahan’, ‘Sau Aasman’, ‘Dariya’, and ‘Kala Chashma’ among others. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment is gearing up for the most awaited film 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Read Also
Watch: When Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato grooved to Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra's 'Kala Chashma'
article-image
Read Also
Watch: Instagram sensation 'dancer Suresh' tries Michael Jackson's classic moves
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Indian cricket team enjoys 'Kala Chashma' from Sid-Katrina's 'Baar Baar Dekho' while celebrating win against Zimbabwe

RECENT STORIES

Bilkis Bano case: CJI Ramana says 'will look into' plea challenging remission of convicts

Bilkis Bano case: CJI Ramana says 'will look into' plea challenging remission of convicts

BJP leader and actor, Sonali Phogat, passes away in Goa

BJP leader and actor, Sonali Phogat, passes away in Goa

BSF seize cache of assault weapons in Punjab, near Pakistan border

BSF seize cache of assault weapons in Punjab, near Pakistan border

Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case

Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case

Jagtar Singh Johal case: British intelligence provided tip-off for arrest of Sikh citizen in India

Jagtar Singh Johal case: British intelligence provided tip-off for arrest of Sikh citizen in India