Watch: Instagram sensation 'dancer Suresh' tries Michael Jackson's classic moves

MJ fans seem to never miss a chance to pay tribute to some of the legend's classic moves - the moonwalk, anti-gravity lean, etc. Enthusiastic dancers keep trying their best to match the King of Pop, however, doesn't seem like anyone can hit the same vibe.

In a recent video that's surfaced on the internet, we can see an Instagram celebrity ''dancer Suresh'' grooving to Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." Suresh, who has over 17K followers on the social media platform, was seen enjoying the hat shifts with grace followed by the anti-gravity lean. His way of imitating the iconic talent has won hearts of netizens.

The clip, since posted a day ago, attracted thousands of views and likes. On seeing the video, comments show that people dubbed him "Suresh Jackson" while appreciating his dance performance.

Michael Jackson's short film for "Smooth Criminal" was the sixth of nine short films produced for recordings from Bad, one of the best selling albums of all time. It was the centerpiece of the feature film Moonwalker, and featured the debut of Michael's iconic "anti-gravity lean."

