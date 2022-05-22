Watch: Kili Paul vibes on Alka Yagnik's 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi'

Tanzania's internet sensation Kili Paul recently uploaded a video on Alka Yagnik's 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri aayi' song which has gone viral.

In the video, Kili and Neema are seen being dressed up in their traditional Maroon attire. Neema lip syncs the song while Kili stands behind and laughs. This funny video has left netizens in splits.

One of the users commented, "you kill it every time ! We want to see both of you slaying in Hindi movies soon now."

The video has been uploaded by kili_paul and neemapaul155 on Instagram with the caption, "Lol maybe the dj is your ex."

Since being posted, the video has gained 1 Million views, 183k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 05:58 PM IST