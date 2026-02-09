WATCH: Mack Hollins Arrives Barefoot In Prison Suit, Handcuffs & Hannibal Lecter-Style Mask For Super Bowl 2026 In Viral Video

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins went viral on social media for his bizarre entry outfit ahead of Super Bowl 2026. Hollins is known for his quirky personality and outfits in his pre-game routine, but the Patriots star took it up a notch for the biggest game of the NFL season.

Hollins arrived at Levi’s Stadium barefoot — a familiar sight for those who follow his pregame routines, The 32-year-old was seen wearing a red prison-style jumpsuit, handcuffs around his wrists, and shackles on his ankles. The back of the jumpsuit featured the words “Range 13.”

He also wore a facemask reminiscent of the Hannibal Lecter character, a cannibalistic serial killer, from The Silence of the Lambs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visual immediately sparked conversation across social media, with many fans attempting to decode the meaning behind the costume. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe broke it down, suggesting that the Range 13 was a supermax prison designed for 'dangerous inmates' who required extreme level of control.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While Hollins did not immediately explain the symbolism behind the outfit, the dramatic entrance was consistent with his history of embracing individuality and challenging norms. In era where sneaker deals are the rage, Hollins is known for avoiding shoes off the field, no matter the weather.

“I think it’s fun because everyone should be barefoot. You don’t see people walking around in mittens,” Hollins told NBC in 2023.

Read Also Actress Hailee Steinfeld Engaged To NFL Quarterback Josh Allen, Couple Shares Dreamy Proposal Photo

Over the years, Hollins has become one of the NFL’s most distinctive personalities, often arriving at games in costumes or unconventional attire that blur the line between fashion, performance art, and personal expression. His Super Bowl LX appearance marked perhaps his most provocative look yet.

Whether the prison-themed outfit was intended as social commentary, symbolic performance, or simply another expression of Hollins’ eccentric style remains unclear. What is certain, however, is that his arrival succeeded in commanding attention on one of the sport’s biggest stages — even before kickoff.