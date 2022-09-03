Watch: Kerala Tourism notifies Onam like a Harry Potter fan

Kerala Tourism Onam | Instagram

In a recent post shared by Kerala Tourism, they used the Harry Potter punch to hint about the upcoming Onam festival. The post was a creative visualization of JK Rowling's creation clubbed with a Keralite family awaiting at doors to celebrate the festival.

Posting about the much-loved Onam Kerala Fest, the page created a short reel and expressed how eagerly people are waiting the arrival of King Mahabali and Thiruvonam. Similar to how the spell produces a silvery-white guardian or protector, Keralites seem excited to welcome their protector Bali Maharaja during the festivity.

The Instagram reel began with Harry releasing the charm in a desi way - "Expecto PatrONAM." Later, the illustration took to show the entry of Mahabali into a family dressed in traditional clothes and vibing in the Onam mood.

If you aren't a HP fan, we explain it for you: The Patronus Charm (Expecto Patronum) was the most famous and one of the most powerful defensive charms known to wizardkind. It happens to be one of the most popular spell from the entire Harry Potter series of books. The magical words roughly translate into 'I expect (or await) a guardian' in Latin.

Take a look at the creative:

According to the Hindu scriptures, Asura king Mahabali ruled over Kerala and was loved by the masses.

Brahmin dwarf called Vamana ( avatar of Lord Vishnu) approached Mahabali during a yagnya (fire sacrifice) while the king promised to grant him anything he asked for. Vamana tricked him over three paces of land. Vamana grew in stature and his first step covered the sky, second covered netherworld. For the final and third step, Mahabali offered his own head.

Lord Vishnu was impressed and he granted Vamana a boon which allowed him to visit Kerala once a year. This annual visit of Mahabali is marked as Onam.

