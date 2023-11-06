WATCH: Instagram Influencer Sings Indian Ad Jingles In Mumbai Local; Passengers' Reactions Say It All

Mumbai Local trains are more than just a transport for regular commuters. Can't agree much? While festivals are also marked in the coaches, daily travels are enjoyed too. The city's lifeline is known for its welcoming train-based friendships where people celebrate their ride duration together with bhajans to karaoke.Taking note of this, an Instagram influencer attempted to do something unique and unimaginable on the local train. Identified as Prannay Joshi sang classic Indian ad jingles during the travel, leaving passengers stunned. WATCH VIDEO

The reel showed Prannay walking through the seats and singing a few lines of some popular ad jingles such as Nirma and MDH Masale. It opened showing him seated next to two other passengers and gradually starting his stunt by singing the promotional piece for the spices brand. He clapped his hands to add beats to the lyrics.

At the start of one of his jingles, he chanted "Saare bolo..." hinting whether people were to reply by saying "Jai Mata Di." But that wasn't the case as he continued cheering for Badshah Masala with its jingle.

Did it go well with the audience? The stunt seemed to be natural and unscripted, leaving people confused about the influencer's behaviour. In fact, the visuals showed a man seated next to Prannay getting up and moving aside soon after the music started. Passengers' reactions said it all. They gave the content creator strange looks wondering what on earth was he doing.

Instagram users who watched the video praised Prannay for his confidence level to put up such a show in front of people. Considering how difficult it is to perform in front of an audience, especially on something unusual, people greeted him with 'clap' emojis while commenting: "So Good."

